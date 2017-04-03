Sa gitna ng mga bawal na relasyon, divorce bill gawing priority By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sa gitna ng isyu ng bawal na relasyon sa Kamara de Representantes, nanawagan ang Gabriela na gawing prayoridad ang pagpasa ng divorce bill. Ayon kay Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas ang divorce ay maaaring isa sa mga opsyon na ibigay sa mag-asawa na hindi na magkasundo. “Sana po as much as possible ilagay niya sa priority legislative agenda niya yung usapin ng divorce,” ani Brosas. “Kasi isa po ito sa mga legal options na pwedeng magamit para sa paghihiwalay ng mag-asawa na irreconcilable na talaga.” Muling nabuhay ang panukala sa gitna ng isyu ng pagkakaroon ng relasyon ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez bukod sa kanyang pinakasalan na si Emelita Alvarez. Ibinunyag ni Cathy Binag ang relasyon ni Alvarez at Jennifer Vicencio. Sinabi ni Alvarez na hindi na sila nagsasama ni Emelita. Si Binag ang karelasyon ni Davao del Norte Rep. Tonyboy Floirendo Jr. Nabanggit ni Brosas ang kanilang panukalang divorce bill sa gitna ng pagtalakay sa relasyon ni Alvarez. “Gusto naming tulungan yung pamilya na naniniwala sa sanctity of marriage and at the same time ay mapalaya rin yung mga kababaihan at kalalakihan na hindi na talaga OK sa kanilang marriages,” ani Brosas. Nauna rito, tinanggalan ni Alvarez ng opisina ang Congressional Spouses Foundation Inc., sa Kamara de Representantes. Si Emelita ang pangulo ng CSFI.

