Bato tiniyak na susuportahan ang desisyon ng PNP-IAS vs Supt. Marcos INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na susuportahan niya ang magiging desisyon ng Internal Affairs Service (IAS) sakaling irekomenda nito na tuluyang tanggalin sa serbisyo si Supt. Marvin Marcos at iba pang pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay kay Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa. Ito’y matapos tiyakin ni Pangulong Duterte kay Marcos at iba pang miyembro ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Eastern Visayas na hindi sila dapat mabahala sakaling maconvict dahil bibigyan naman niya ng absolute pardon.

“Yes, yes,” sabi ni dela Rosa nang tanungin kung susuportahan ang desisyon ng IAS.

Iginiit naman ni dela Rosa ni hindi ugali ni Duterte na makialam sa desisyon ng PNP.

“Ayaw niya kami pakialamanan. As I have said, hindi siya nagma-micromanage sa amin,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Nagpaliwanag pa si dela Rosa sa naging pahayag ni Duterte na poprotektahan ang mga pulis na mapapatunayang guilty.

“Basta sa kanya lang mayroon siyang intention na kung ito ay ma-convict, ipa-pardon niya dahil nagtatrabaho lang ang mga pulis na ito. This is in line with their duty,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.