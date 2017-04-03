Proteksyon ni PNoy hiniling matapos ang bantang pag-aresto ng NDF Bandera

NANAWAGAN si Sen. Panfilo Lacson sa mga otoridad at mga tao na proteksyunan si dating pangulong Benigno Aquino III at iba pang personalidad na napaulat na nais ipaaresto ng mga komunistang rebelde, sa pagsasabing ilegal ang kautusan. Bukod kay Aquino, inihayag din ng National Democratic Front (NDF) Southern Mindanao nitong weekend ang pag-aresto kina North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, North Cotabato Rep. Nancy Catamco, at mga militar at pulis kagunay ng naging madugong dispersal ng mga nagpoprotestang magsasaka sa Kidapawan noong Abril 1 noong isang taon. ￼“It is the responsibility of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, as well as all law-abiding citizens of this country, to protect former President Aquino and all those placed under the liquidation list of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) who, by any definition, are enemies of the state,” sabi ni Lacson. Idinagdag ni Lacson na dapat papanagutin ang New People’s Army (NPA) sakaling ituloy ito. “Anybody else is unauthorized and therefore illegal. Hence, they should be made criminally liable if and when they perform such criminal act,” ayon pa kay Lacson.

