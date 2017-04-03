4 opisyal ng DavOr school suspendido ng 6 buwan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Anim na buwang suspendido ang pangulo ng Davao Oriental State College of Science and Technology na hinatulang guilty ng Ombudsman sa maanomalya umanong pagbili ng mga supply noong 2006.

Bukod kay Jonathan Bayogan, guilty rin sa kasong Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service sina Airma Ladera (Chairman, Bids and Awards Committee), Vivian Labasano (OIC-Director for Administrative Services) at Erlinda Patosa (BAC member) dahil sa hindi pagsunod sa Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 9184).

Ayon sa Ombudsman-Mindanao Field Investigation Unit, bumili ng suplay ang eskuwelahan para sa Funda Laboratory nito ng hindi dumaan sa public bidding at kahit na wala umanong aprubadong budget para sa kontrata.

Kumuha umano ng tatlong quotation ang paaralan mula sa tatlong supplier at binuksan ang kanilang mga bid.

Kahit na nabuksan na ang mga bid ay pinapasok pa rin umano ng mga akusado ang Multilab na siyang binigyan ng proyekto. Pinalitan din umano ang paraan ng pagbili at sa halip na public bidding ay shopping ang method na ginamit.

Ang mga quotation na ibinigay ay P225,000 hanggang P300,000. Ayon sa Ombudsman sa ilalim ng batas noon kailangan ng competitive bidding kung ang proyekto ay lagpas sa P250,000.

“Without conducting public bidding, the government was denied of other reasonable prices and quality goods from other suppliers. In fact, the defibrillator supplied by Multilab was defective,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman.

Inatasan ng Ombudsman ang Regional Director XI ng Commission on Higher Education na ipatupad ang suspension order.

