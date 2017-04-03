Kapwa akusado ni GMA inabsuwelto sa plunder

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan First Division ang kasong plunder laban sa kapwa akusado ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo kaugnay ng P366 milyong pondo ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Kinatigan ng korte ang demurrer to evidence na inihain ni dating PCSO Board Director Ma. Fatima Valdes kung saan nito sinabi na nabasura na ang kaso laban sa kanyang mga kapwa akusado na sina dating PCSO board directors Manuel Morato, Jose Taruc, at Raymundo Roquero.

Punto ni Valdes wala siyang pinag-iba sa mga naunang inabsuwelto ng korte na mga miyembro ng Board kaya dapat din siyang iabsuwelto.

“Considering that accused, Valdes, Morato, Roquero, and Taruc were all members of the Board of Directors of the PCSO and are similarly charged of the same offense, and considering further that accused Morato, Roquero, and Taruc had been acquitted in this case, the Court has no choice but to acquit accused Valdes as well,” saad ng mosyon ni Valdes.

Si Valdes ay nagtago ng apat na tao at sumuko lamang matapos na katigan ng Korte Suprema ang pagpapalaya kay Arroyo noong Hulyo. Wala pa siyang isang buwan na nakulong sa National Bureau of Investigation matapos payagan na maglagak ng piyansa na nagkakahalaga ng P250,000.

“Wherefore, in light of the foregoing, accused Ma. Fatima S. Valdes’ Demurrer to Evidence is hereby granted, and accused Valdes is hereby acquitted of the offense charged herein,” saad ng desisyon ng Sandiganbayan.

Inalis na rin ng korte ang hold departure order laban kay Valdes.

Ang kaso ay kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong paggamit sa P366 milyong intelligence and confidential fund ng PCSO na pinayagan ni Arroyo.