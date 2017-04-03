2 lalaki nahulihan ng P120M shabu, mga baril sa Maynila INQUIRER.net

INIIMBESTIGAHAN na ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang posibleng kaugnayan ng dalawang suspek na naaresto sa mga teroristang grupo sa Mindanao. Naaresto sina Edris Bolug Macalabo at Arvin Belleza Zapanta ng NBI sa isang buy-bust operation sa kahabaan ng R-10 Road malapit sa Manila North Harbor sa Tondo, Maynila nitong weekend. Kabilang sa mga nakumpiska sa mga suspek ang isang travel bag na may 24 na plastic bag, na naglalaman ng shabu at tumitimbang ng 19.831 kilo na nagkakahalaga ng 120 milyon. Natagpuan din sa loob ng sasakyan ng mga suspek ang 10 .45 caliber pistol, 10 .38 caliber revolver, 5 9-mm submachine gun, 10 9-mm magazine clip, 19 .45 caliber magazine, 4 na suppressor para sa 9-mm, at 30 9-mm na bala. Nabigong magpakita sina Macalabo at Zapanta ng mga dokumento at permit para sa mga armas. Sinabi ng NBI na nagsasagawa ng operasyon ang grupo nina Macalabo at Zapanta sa Maynila at kalapit na probinsiya kagaya ng Cavite. Idinagdag ng abugado na si Cesar A. Bacani na dadalhin sana ang mga nakumpiskang droga at mga baril sa Mindanao. Ayon naman kay NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin, tinitingnan na nila ang posibleng koneksyon ng grupo ng mga suspek at mga teroristang grupo sa Mindanao.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.