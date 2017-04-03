Sam Milby, K Brosas binalewala ang mga naitulong sa kanila ni Jobert

ANG dami-daming kontrobersya ngayon sa showbiz.
Dalawa sa mga isyung ito ang affected kami dahil malapit at mahal namin ang mga taong involved.
Alam na nating lahat na tinuluyan na nga nina Erik Santos at E-rickson Raymundo si papa Jobert Sucaldito na sampahan ng mga kaso dahil sa mga Facebook posts ng huli laban sa kanila.
Nagbigay na rin ng kanyang opisyal na pahayag si papa Jobs at dito ay nabanggit nga niya ang pagtatanong sa mga itinuring niyang anak-anakan at kaibigan like Sam Milby at K Brosas kung bakit kaila-ngan pang “personal” na sumama sa pag-file ng kaso laban sa kanya?
Well, ito lang ang sinabi namin kay papa Jobs tungkol sa tila hinanakit niya, “Obvious namang pinili nilang kampihan ang management outfit nila. That’s very understan-dable. Meaning, walang epek sa mga gaya nina Sam at K ang anumang pakikisama o tulong na naibigay sa kanila ni papa Jobs.
“Ganu’n kasimple dahil yung ibang artists naman ng Cornerstone na malapit din kay papa Jobs ay marahil nagpakita ng suporta nila sa ibang paraan, and not by necessarily being present in the filing of those cases. Period!”
At ngayong nasa tamang venue na ito, we will still hope and pray na very soon ay sa positibo pa rin mauuwi ang justice na hinahanap ng mga taong involved and one day, lahat sila ay tatawanan na lang ang mga nangyari.
