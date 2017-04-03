Kalat na: Car racer at anak ng producer ang bagong dyowa ni Kris

THERE’S a new guy being linked to Kris Aquino.

His name is Renan Morales, an “Asian Formula 3 car racer” as reported by one website and son of Kris’ Trip Ni Kris” producer.

There’s a spin that says Kris and Renan have something romantic brewing between them. Kasi nga naman, pinadalhan ni Renan si Kris ng mamahaling roses.

We found an article about Renan saying that he got Jeni Hernandez pregnant. Jeni is an actress-model and singer.

Iisa lang ba ang Renan Morales na nali-link kay Kris at nakabuntis kay Jeni?

Anyway, baka naman promo lang ito ng show ni Kris. Wala kasing masyadong ingay ang pagbabalik ng Queen of Talk sa TV.