Reklamo ni Kim Idol sa producer na di nagbayad ng TF di sineryoso By Jun Nardo Bandera

PALAISIPAN sa followers at friends ng komedyanteng si Kim Idol o Michael Argente sa tunay na buhay ang panawagan niya sa kanyang Facebook account. April Fool’s Day last Sa-turday at likas na mapagbiro si Kim kaya hindi sineryoso ng ilan niyang social media followers ang post niya. Heto ang unang post ng komedyante: “Nanawagan po ako sa TV networks na tulungan po kaming masingil ‘yung producer dito sa Canada. Ayaw po kaming bayaran.” Sa Edmonton ang lugar na tinutukoy ni Kim. Nanawagan na rin siya sa Philippine embassy u-pang tulungan ang isang Jemali Cious para mag-mediate. Nasugod na raw ito sa ospital dahil sa problema. Nagpasalamat siya’t tinulungan sila ng taga-Edmonton.

Last post ni Kim, “Nakikiusap po ako sa mga producers ng nakaraang show namin sana mapag-usapan nyo ng aming promoter kung ano pong mangyayari para we can all move on. Maraming salamat po.”

