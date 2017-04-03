Eugene Domingo: Walang halong biro, naiiyak ako kay Boobay! By Jun Nardo Bandera

MAGBABALIK na sa ere ang GMA celebrity game show na Celebrity Bluff. Siyempre pa, hindi mailarawan ang kasiyahan ng host na si Eugene Domingo dahil favorite show niya ito. At dito rin sa show na ito nakita ni Uge ang sipag ng magaling na komedyanteng si Boobay. Nagagalak si Uge dahil muli niyang makakatrabaho si Boobay. Magaling na ngayon ang komedyante mula nang ma-stroke. Pagdating pala sa trabaho, inspirasyon ni Eugene si Boobay lalo na sa dedikas-yon nito. “Walang halong biro, naiiyak ako kay Boobay kasi nakita ko ‘yung pagsusumikap niya dati. Nagsisimula pa lang siya sa Celebrity Bluff, napakasipag na niya. “Kaya nu’ng nagkasakit siya, lahat nag-alala pati ako. Nakita ko kasi ‘yung dedication niya sa ginagawa niya. Sobrang thumbs up ako sa kanya,” pahayag ni Eugene. Kahit magbabalik ang game show, tuloy pa rin si Eugene sa weekly show niyang Dear Uge sa GMA. Ewan lang kung totoo ang nabalitaan naming magi-ging daily program na ang Celebrity Bluff.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.