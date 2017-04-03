‘Ano nga ba ang pinag-aawayan nina Jobert, Erik at Erickson para magbakbakan sa korte?’

PRIOR to his indefinite suspension handed down by DZMM, roughly ay may pinagtagni-tagning ideya na kami what colleague/kumpare Jobert Sucaldito was into.

Na-miscalculate nga lang namin ang extent ng kanyang kaso thinking that it could be solved internally without taking the matter to the proper venue. Nabasa rin kasi namin ang kanyang mga post sa Facebook, leaving us truthfully clueless noong una kung sino ang kanyang pinatutungkulan (hindi kasi namin kilala ang the other complainant na si Erickson Raymundo).

Separately, Jobert’s object of his biting words had taken a sudden shift. Sa pagkakataong ‘yon ay sapul na namin kung sino ang tinutukoy niya. Initially sad over what appears to be a friendship gone sour, ikinalungkot namin ang sumunod na pangyayari: appropriate charges were lodged against Jobert, at ito na ngang pagkakasuspinde sa kanya as a result.

Sa ganitong pagkakataon where the person involved is someone close to you, para sa amin ay mahalaga ang timing o tamang tiyempo to come into the fray.

We had to wait until the bedlam would somehow subside bago namin pinadalhan ng simpleng text message si Jobert which read: “Tito (this has always been our form of address to each ot-her), I’m your friend no matter what (happens), please keep this in mind.”

It wasn’t until the next day nang replayan kami ni Jobert, “Thanks, tito. Mwah!” For sure, kahit paano’y maluwag-luwag na nang konti ang kanyang dibdib ng araw na ‘yon.

An exchange of text messages ensued. Pero iisa lang ang nais naming itawid sa kanya, narito kami bilang kaibigan.

Maaaring mali o wala sa katwiran si Jobert sa kanyang mga FB posts, or more bluntly, mali talaga as most people would probably shout in unison.

Pero sa pagkakataon ba na ang isang kaibigan is pushed to the edge, literally begging for support, are we supposed to turn our backs on him? All the more that Jobert needs every friend—not necessarily a condoner to his ways—na bukod sa handang umunawa sa kanya would also be able to help him rectify his mistakes or make him realize he has wronged some people.

For sure, batid din ng kanyang mga complainants kung anong klaseng tao si Jobert. Oftentimes impulsive and quick-tempered when provoked, Jobert is one of the very few adorable characters na nakilala namin sa showbiz, and yes, one of the most ge-nerous, too.

To love Jobert is to love every single thing about him: from his long hair to his nocturnal habit to his amusing tales of sexual conquests.

But this is not meant to paint the bad side ng mga personalidad na ngayo’y kaalitan ni Jobert. They, too, have winsome, endearing traits na kung anuman ang ugat ng lahat ng legal issue na ito that has consumed them ay maaaring bunga lang ng ‘di pagkakaunawaan.

Sayang nga lang, we have not yet been given the chance to validate ourselves ‘yung kabaitan din nina Erik Santos at Erickson Raymundo mula sa ilang taong napagtanungan namin what stuff they’re made of.

Seeing these good-hearted guys, including Jobert, come face-to-face in court, mapapaisip ang mga taong nakakakilala sa kanila: what are they fighting about? Pare-pareho naman silang may mga magagandang puso.

Here’s to peace and harmony in a world so small that it has no room for animosity!