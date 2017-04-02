Quantcast

Sobrang siningil na buwis sa minimum wage earner ibalik agad

By

6:26 pm | Sunday, April 2nd, 2017

Ipinababalik ng isang labor group sa Bureau of Internal Revenue ang sobrang buwis na siningil nito sa may 600,000 minimum-waged earner noong 2008.
    Ayon sa Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines may desisyon na ang Korte Suprema na dapat ibalik ang withholding tax na siningil sa mga minimum wage worker dahil sila ay exempted sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9502.
    Naging batas ang RA 9502 noong Hulyo 17, 2008 pero inilabas ng BIR ang Revenue Regulation 10-2008 anim na buwan makalipas kaya nakapaningil pa ito ng buwis na umaabot sa P792 kada buwan.
    Dapat din umanong magbayad ng BIR ng interes sa perang kinolekta nito.
    “The BIR should also be charged with 12% legal interest fees for nine years, ani Alan Tanjusay, spokesperson ng ALU-TUCP. “This is a subtle form of injustice done by BIR for minimum-waged workers who depended on their daily pay to make both ends meet. The amount of money the BIR collected is blood money that could have been spent to buy food, pay for tuition fees and purchase medicines.”
    Umaasa ang ALU-TUCP na bibilisan ng Korte Suprema ang pagpapalabas ng mekanismo sa pagbabalik ng labis na siningil ng BIR.
    “We suggest the cash refund should be coursed through the employers if the employers are still existing. If the company has shut down, we suggest the refund should be disbursed through BIR regional offices,” dagdag pa ni Tanjusay.
    Mas mahirap umano ang tax credit o pagbawas na lamang sa babayarang buwis ng mga sobrang siningil dahil maaaring wala ng trabaho ang ilan sa mga ito. Kung may trabaho man, maaaring sila ay minimum wage earners pa rin kaya wala din silang binabayarang buwis.

Advertisement