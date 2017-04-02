20% discount sa mga estudante kahit weekend, holiday at bakasyon ipatupad-solon INQUIRER.net

ISINULONG ni Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara ang panukalang batas na naglalayong ipatupad ang 20 porsiyentong diskwento sa pamasahe ng mga estudyante kahit pa weekend, holiday o bakasyon.

Inihain ni Angara ang Senate Bill 945 na humihiling na maging tuloy-tuloy ang ibinibigay na diskwento sa mga mag-aaral

“Said fare discount shall be available during the entire school year for elementary and secondary students, during the semester for college students, and during the duration of a course for vocational or technical students, including Saturdays, Sundays, Christmas vacations and other holidays during a school year or a school semester,” sabi ni panukala.

Sa ilalim ng ipinapatupad na 20 porsiyentong diskwento sa mga mag-aaral, hindi sakop nito ang Sabado at Linggo, bakasyon ng mga estudyante at holiday.

