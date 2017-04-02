Quantcast

Palasyo sa bantang pag-aresto ng NDF kay PNoy: Iisa lamang ang gobyerno

3:26 pm | Sunday, April 2nd, 2017

SINABIHAN ng Palasyo ang National Democratic Front (NDF) na iisa lamang ang gobyerno sa Pilipinas matapos ang banta ng rebeldeng komunistang grupo na aarestuhin si dating Pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III kaugnay ng nangyaring madugong rali sa Kidapawan nang nakaupo pa ito.
Kasabay nito, tiniyak ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang kaligtasan ni Aquino at ng iba pang nais ipaaresto ng rebeldeng grupo.
“We only have one government and one justice system in the Philippines. Only the appropriate body can rule on the issue of the violent dispersal of farmers in Kidapawan,” sabi ni Abella.
Matatandaang dalawang magsasaka ang namatay noong Abril 1, 2016 matapos ang nangyaring madugong dispersal sa mga magsasakang nagpoprotesta para humingi ng tulong sa gobyerno dahil sa El Nino,
“Be that as it may, security measures are in place to guarantee the protection of the former President and other personalities mentioned by the announcement of NDF,” ayon pa kay Abella.
Pinapaaresto ng NDF-Southern Mindanao si Aquino at iba pang opisyal dahil umano sa  “war crimes, crimes against humanity and other serious violations of international human rights law.”
Bukod kay Aquino, pinapahuli rin sina North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, North Cotabato Representative Nancy Catamco, at mga opisyal ng pulis at militar.

