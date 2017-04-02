P100M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P100 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 bukas, ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng PCSO, walang tumama sa P94.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Sabado ng gabi. Lumabas sa pinakahuling bola ang winning number combination na 51-27-39-52-02-03. Nanalo naman ng tig-P200,000 ang limang mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P2,470 naman ang 408 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 10,768 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa gastusin sa operasyon nito.

