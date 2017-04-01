PH triple jump record binasag ni Diones

CITY of Ilagan, Isabela – Itinaas pa ni Mark Harry Diones ng RP Team-City of Ilagan ang national record sa triple jump habang pinabilis ng grupo nina Eric Shawn Cray, Trentan Beram, Jomar Udtohan at Anfernee Lopena ang oras sa 4x100m relay sa ginanap dito na 2017 Ayala Philippine National Open Invitational Athletics Championships.

Binalewala ng 24-anyos at nagtapos ng Criminology sa Jose Rizal University na si Diones ang hamon ng dalawang dayuhan na sina Muhammad Hakimi Ismail ng Malaysia at Sanjaya Sandaruwan Jayasir ng Sri Lanka upang muling itaas ang kanyang unang itinalang national record na 16.29 metro noong Nobyembre 6, 2016 sa Patafa Weekly Relay.

Itinala ni Diones sa kanyang ikaanim at huling talon ang bagong record na 16.70 metro upang tabunan ang national record pati na rin ang itinala ng nangunguna na si Ismail (16.06m) at ang nagwagi sa long jump event na si Jayasir (15.69m) para sementuhan ang isang silya sa pambansang delegasyon na lalahok sa 29th Malaysia SEA Games sa Agosto.

Si Ismail ang may hawak ng record sa SEA Games na 16.76m na itinala nito noong 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

“Nakuha ko po iyung magandang vault kasi mabilis din ang approach ko sa last jump kaya masayang-masaya po ako,” sabi ni Diones sa tinalon nito na kulang lamang sa SEA Games record at gold standard na 16.76m.

“Makakaya ko pa po siguro maabot iyun sa training. Makakasama po ako sa Australia at kapag natuloy doon eh mas mag-iimprove po ako. Sana makarating po ako sa Olympics sa Tokyo,” sabi pa ni Diones.

Ipinaliwanag naman ni national coach Jojo Posadas na nakatuon si Diones na maging pinakaunang Pilipinong atleta na nakaabot sa distansiya na 17.00 metro at makatuntong sa Olimpiada sa tampok na event.

Ikinatuwa naman ni Rio de Janeiro Olympian Eric Shawn Cray ang pagtala nito ng bagong rekord sa 4x100m Biyernes ng gabi kasama sina Anfernee Lopena, Jomar Udtohan at Trentan Beram sa itinakbo nito na pinakamabilis na 40.29 segundo.

Tinabunan nito ang dating national record na 40.55 segundo na itinala nina Arnold Villarube, Ralph Waldy Soquilon, Arbert Salcedo at Henry Dagmil noong Nobyembre 29, 2005 sa ginanap na Manila SEA Games sa bansa.

“We had some great lead-up lead, Lopena had set it up pretty much and I had to do nothing much, we try to run all the way to the finish. I believe with competition and people pushing each other and good members racing a lot, we can go for the 39 low and win the SEA Games, that is the goal. Hopefully we can go to the SEA Games and into the Asian Championships and compete against the best countries and bring the medal,” sabi ni Cray.

Una munang nagkagulo kung sino ang tatakbo para sa national squad dahil sa iniinda na injury ng 200m specialist na si Beram bago na lamang ito nakumbinsi ni Cray na tumakbo para sa asam na pagtala ng record.

“He (Beram) had hamstring and when I to talk to him he said he’s not feeling alright. He had to try a couple of stride and asked for some rest and when I to talk to him again he says he feels great and so I told him we had a chance to go for the record and we did it,” sabi ni Cray, na nakatuon sa pagdedepensa sa kanyang korona sa SEA Games.

“Yes we had to train for the SEA Games, but the plan is still go hard for me to retain the 100 and 400m hurldes, and then get ready for the 4x100m relay. We want to get ready for the 4×400, it has always been on my mind, we had a really good team that I fell can compete against the best in the world, hopefully in the SEA Games we can put our team together and show that our team can go for the world qualifier,” sabi pa nito.

Samantala, tinanghal bilang unang nakapag-uwi ng dalawang gintong medalya sina Lopena at Christabel Martes.

Unang nagwagi si Lopena sa 100m dash sa oras na 10.65 segundo bago muling tumakbo sa 4x100m relay para sa kanyang ikalawang ginto.

Idinagdag naman ni Martes sa kanyang unang napanalunan na 10,000m sa tiyempong 38:40.52 ang ikalawa niyang ginto sa 5,000m sa itinala na 18:36.15.