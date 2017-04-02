Tumbok Karera Tips, April 02, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (10) Mid Summer Night/Magic Square; TUMBOK – (1) Fire Bull; LONGSHOT – (7) Princess Meili

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Ultimate Paris; TUMBOK – (3) Royal Jewels/Neversaygoodbye; LONGSHOT – (6) Aerial

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Kanlaon; TUMBOK – (2) Lakan; LONGSHOT – (3) Bentley

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Congregation; TUMBOK – (4) Real Duo; LONGSHOT – (7) Fearless Boss

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Poppy’s Diamond; TUMBOK – (6) Sincerely Devil; LONGSHOT – (5) Apple Green

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Becker; TUMBOK – (7) Rafa; LONGSHOT – (2) Newton’s Gal

Race 7 : PATOK – (10) My Big Osh; TUMBOK – (14) Batang Novaliches; LONGSHOT – (2) Matang Tubig

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Rapids Run/Combaton; TUMBOK – (5) Beautiful Lady; LONGSHOT – (4) Summer Style

Race 9 : PATOK – (10) Whoelse; TUMBOK – (9) Big Max; LONGSHOT – (1) My Bilin

Race 10 : PATOK – (6) King Patrick/Mighty Maxwell; TUMBOK – (8) Malantik/Matalinhaga; LONGSHOT – (1) Fantastic Grace

Race 11 : PATOK – (9) Himig; TUMBOK – (3) Kapayapaan; LONGSHOT – (11) South Port

Race 12 : PATOK – (4) Royal Chika; TUMBOK – (5) Masumax; LONGSHOT – (2) Quick Hunter

Race 13 : PATOK – (1) Break And Shine; TUMBOK – (8) New Empire; LONGSHOT – (12) La Mallorca

