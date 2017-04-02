Revival of Lazarus

April 02, 2017 Sunday,

5th Sunday of Lent

1st Reading: Ezk 37:12–14 2nd Reading: Rom 8:8–11 Gospel: Jn 11:1–45

When Jesus came, he found that Lazarus had been in the tomb for four days. Many Jews had come to Martha and Mary to offer consolation at their brother’s death.

When Martha heard that Jesus was coming, she went to meet him while Mary remained sitting in the house. And she said to Jesus, “If you had been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that what ever you ask from God, God will give you.” Jesus said, “Your brother will rise again.”

Martha replied, “I know that he will rise in the resurrection, at the last day.” But Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection; whoever believes in me, though he die, shall live. Whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

Martha then answered, “Yes, Lord, I have come to believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, he who is coming into the world.” After that Martha went and called her sister Mary secretly, saying, “The Master is here and is calling for you.” As soon as Mary heard this, she rose and went to him. Jesus had not yet come into the village, but was still in the place where Martha had met him….

As for Mary, when she came…fell at his feet and said, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” …Then he asked, “Where have you laid him?” They answered, “Lord, come and see.” And Jesus wept. The Jews said, “See how he loved him!” But some of them said, “If he could open the eyes of the blind man, could he not have kept this man from dying?”

Jesus was deeply moved again and drew near to the tomb. It was a cave with a stone laid across it. Jesus ordered, “Take the stone away.” Martha said to him, “Lord, by now he will smell, for this is the fourth day.” Jesus replied, “Have I not told you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?” So they re moved the stone. Jesus lifted up his eyes and said, “Father, I thank you for you have heard me. I knew that you hear me always; but my prayer was for the sake of these people, that they may believe that you sent me.” When Jesus had said this, he cried out in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!”

The dead man came out, his hands and feet bound with linen strips and his face wrapped in a cloth. So Jesus said to them, “Untie him and let him go.”

Many of the Jews who had come with Mary believed in Jesus when they saw what he did.

If Jesus gave back Lazarus his temporal life, with how much more willingness will he give us the eternal one? But how sad that few there are who truly desire and seek out eternal life! – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos

Angeles, Jr., DM.

