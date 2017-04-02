Andi sa bagong dyowa: Gusto ko siyang pakasalan!

IN fairness, kitang-kita sa itsura ni Andi Eigenmann ang kaligayahan nang mag-guest siya last Friday sa Tonight With Boy Abunda.

Super in love kasi ang anak ni Jaclyn Jose sa non-showbiz guy na si Emilio Arambulo. Sey ni Andi, napakaraming nagbago sa buhay niya simula nang maging magkarelasyon sila.

“Coming from everything I’ve gone through in life, he embraced me for who I am, and embraced that everything from the past was part of me. He didn’t let my mistakes define me. He introduced me to a whole different side of normal—a tender, peaceful, loving, strong normal,” anang aktres.

Nang tanungin ni Boy Abunda kung ano ang ginagawa ni Emilio, “He runs his family’s restaurant and he surfs. Well, now I do too. It’s been my life. It changed my life.”

Si Emilio na ba ang lalaking pakakasalan niya? “I would love to marry him someday, but we’re still taking things by the day.”

Samantala, hindi pa rin sila nag-uusap ni Jake Ejercito, ang ama ng kanyang anak na si Ellie, pero civil daw sila sa isa’t isa, “I don’t want to speak in behalf of him, but for myself, tinanggap ko na that we have gone our separate ways and we have grown apart and I can say that, he’s not a bad person.

“I’m never going to speak ill of him because we’ve all had our mistakes. Both of us have hurt each other in our own ways and I made the decision to just move on,” sey pa ni Andi.

Pero aniya, “I’m really hoping for the day that we can talk actually about those things. Pero so far it’s like Ate Ica, his older sister, would call me, would message me whenever they want to borrow Ellie. And I’m always okay with that because she’s family.”