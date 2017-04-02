Denise mas napapansin sa The Better Half kesa kay Shaina By Ambet Nabus Bandera

SA pagtutok namin sa seryeng The Better Half, pansin na pansin ang mahusay na pagganap ni Denise Laurel na sobrang obsessed sa karakter ni Carlo Aquino sa kuwento. Although si Shaina Magdayao talaga ang sa tingin nami’y bida sa soap, hindi maiiwasang mas pansinin ang offbeat role ni Denise. Looking forward kami sa pasabog nina JC de Vera at Carlo Aquino bilang mahuhusay na aktor. Nakakaintriga din ang pagpasok ng character ni Carmi Martin sa programa na napapanood natin after It’s Showtime. Sa huling episode na aming nakita, palaban na rin ang karakter ni Shaina at mukhang matitindi ang magaganap na confrontation sa pagitan nila ni Denise. Very interested kaming mapanood kung paanong gagaling sa kanyang “amnesia” si Carlo at maalala lahat ang kanyang nakaraan.

