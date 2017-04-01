The best of #CantHelpFoolingInLove post by KathNiel fandom

Because it’s April Fools, KathNiel fans had some fun sa Twitter today. Nalalapit na kasi ang Can’t Help Falling In Love movie na bagong movie offering nila Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo.
Gamit ang #CantHelpFoolingInLove, fans posted funny memes and hugots na talagang nagpatawa sa amin. Narito ang ilan sa kanila.
1. I feel you.
My entry 😂 #CantHelpFoolingInLove #PepsiSuliTEN pic.twitter.com/lghZ7Mfslo
— ✨ (@vigorousKN) April 1, 2017
2. Para sa mga hindi makaamin ng diretsuhan.
you: hindi kita mahal
you: jk april fools
crush: #CantHelpFoolingInLove pic.twitter.com/REeI80Bamp
— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤcent 🕊️ (@voehcals) April 1, 2017
3. Ang sakit, bes.
Tnxt nya ako one time yun pala gusto nyang ligawan yung kagroup ko. Nung nahingi na nya number di na ko tnxt. 😑😂#CantHelpFoolingInLove
— eul (@kcbdjp525) April 1, 2017
4. Yung moment na nawala yung pagkacrush mo sa kanya bigla.
Me: I love you crush
Crush: I love you mo to#CantHelpFoolingInLove
— J D M L (@LoberizaJustine) April 1, 2017
5. ‘Ikaw lang mahal ko.’
'Di kita iiwan.'
Me:#CantHelpFoolingInLove pic.twitter.com/zKPfbU883o
— J (@holikath) April 1, 2017
“you're the only girl i talk to.”
HAY NAKO PLS LANG HA #CantHelpFoolingInLove pic.twitter.com/OjpBFhZfqQ
— ㅤ (@kxthniels) April 1, 2017
6. Lakas ng loob level over 1000.
Me: Hi crush!
Crush: gf niya to.
Me:Pake ko? Ikaw ba crush ko?
Me:
Crush:
Girlfriend ni crush:#CantHelpFoolingInLove 😂
— J (@holikath) April 1, 2017
7. Kasi nga it’s April Fools.
Yung crush mong… 😂#CantHelpFoolingInLove pic.twitter.com/iUgHYG5UD5
— 저자 NERDYIREL (@irelxoxo) April 1, 2017
8. Yung sinsubukan kang kausapin ni ex uli.
Ex:mamatay talaga ako kapag wala ka na saken.
Me:#CantHelpFoolingInLove pic.twitter.com/M43VR2GKiq
— 美しい 💕 (@dyeselabbb) April 1, 2017
