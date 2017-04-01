Quantcast

The best of #CantHelpFoolingInLove post by KathNiel fandom

By

5:08 pm | Saturday, April 1st, 2017

Because it’s April Fools, KathNiel fans had some fun sa Twitter today. Nalalapit na kasi ang Can’t Help Falling In Love movie na bagong movie offering nila Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo.

Gamit ang #CantHelpFoolingInLove, fans posted funny memes and hugots na talagang nagpatawa sa amin. Narito ang ilan sa kanila.

1. I feel you.

2. Para sa mga hindi makaamin ng diretsuhan.

3. Ang sakit, bes.

4.  Yung moment na nawala yung pagkacrush mo sa kanya bigla.

5. ‘Ikaw lang mahal ko.’

6. Lakas ng loob level over 1000.

7. Kasi nga it’s April Fools.

8. Yung sinsubukan kang kausapin ni ex uli.

