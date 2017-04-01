Maymay super close agad sa pamilya ni Edward

ALAM n’yo ba na close na rin pala ang PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner na si Maymay Entrata sa pamilya ng kanyang ka-loveteam na si Edward Barber?

Yes, pati ang family ng dating PBB housemate ay tuwang-tuwa sa kakalugan at kanaturalan ni Maymay kaya madali itong napalapit sa kanila.

Sabi nga ni Edward sa panayam ng ABS-CBN, “Actually, I’m a little jealous because Maymay is kind of stealing my family. Ha-hahaha!”

Dagdag pa ng binata, “There was a time when we were coming out of ABS-CBN through the gates and people saw us and it was Maymay, two of her relatives, my mom, and I. I was talking to two people from ABS that I know so they went out and because there were a lot of people, my mom left my side to go protect Maymay. So when I went out I got flooded and there was no one sort of saying like ‘hey stop!’”

Kahit daw ang kapatid niyang babae ay madaling napalapit kay Maymay, “My sister, she didn’t see me in five months and she hugged me then when she saw Maymay, she immediately pushed me away and went to her. As in grabe, of course, ano it is for a joke-joke lang. Pero all of our families are close. They are happy, we are happy.”

Ayon pa kay Edward, hindi na raw kailangan ng matinding adjustment kung magtutuluy-tuloy ang loveteam nila ni Maymay dahil, “Maymay and I have been close since the beginning of PBB so there’s nothing to really get used to.”

At alam n’yo ba kung ano ang gustong role ng bagets kung sakaling magkaroon na sila ng proyekto ni Maymay? Ito ang pahayag ng binata, “I’ve always wanted not the main role pero like you know the best friend.

“For example if there is a guy, the main character, and he is like nervous talking to a girl and I’m just like going to be ‘Come on, just go. Don’t be a baby, just go,’ so like that. I always want to be the best friend of the main character.”

Pero I doubt kung ‘yan ang ibibigay na role ng ABS-CBN kay Edward dahil kung ang mga fans nila ang tatanungin, siyempre, mas gusto nilang sila ni Maymay ang magiging bida sa una nilang teleserye o pelikula.