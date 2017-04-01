Jona nabuking: matagal na palang type si Sam Milby By Ambet Nabus Bandera

KAKAIBA rin ang pagkalukring nitong biriterang si Jona na siyang nagbuking na parang may something na raw between our anak-anakan Marlo Mortel at Morisette Amon (kasama niya sa Birit Queens). Nabasa yata ni Jona ang text message ni Marlo na nagtatanong sa kaibigan kung anong mabuting gamot ang dapat inumin dahil masama nga ang pakiramdam nito. Naging close friends kasi ang dalawa after ng Star Magic Ball last year kung saan sila nga ang magka-date. Inakala siguro ni Jona na more than friends ang mga ganu’ng emote kaya naitsika nitong happy siya for her friend. Mabilis naman si Morissette sa pagdepensa na talagang close lang sila ni Marlo at wala pang level up sa kanilang relasyon aside from being friends. Kahit si Marlo na nagsasabing gusto niya ang biriterang singer, hindi pa raw umaabot sa ligawan ang samahan nila. Kaya ang ending, si Jona tuloy ang buking na buking na meron palang espesyal na pagtatangi kay Sam Milby na matagal na niyang crush. Consistent kasi ang dalaga sa pagsasabing guwapong-guwapo siya kay Sam at kung may hahadugan siya ng isang birit song yan ay walang iba kundi si Sam. Yub na. Ha-hahahahaha!

