Erich nakalimutan agad si Daniel, may bagong manliligaw…gwapo at mayaman

SOLO flight na dumating si Erich Gonzales sa premiere showing ng “Northern Lights.”

Tunay namang ipinakita nitong nakapag-move on na siya sa break-up nila ni Daniel Matsunaga.

We saw her performed sa It’s Showtime that day, at eto na nga, ayon sa aming very reliable source, meron itong laging kinakausap sa kanyang phone.

Sey pa ng aming source, “She seems so happy at iba ang aura ng mata niya kahit na alam niyang nanghuhula ang mga tao sa paligid niya.”

And not until the “Northern Lights” premiere event when this same source revealed to us na nasa tabi-tabi lang umano ang lalaking nagpapasaya ngayon kay Erich.

Yes, hindi siya totally “solo flight” that night dahil after the movie premiere, meron daw guy na naghihintay sa kanya. At base sa description ng aming pinagkakatiwalaang source, “He is so buff and very good looking. Mukhang galing sa angkan ng mayayaman at parang merong posisyon sa buhay. He looks so authoritative at napansin din naming meron itong mga personal guards.”

Hmmm, could it be Erich’s reportedly politician suitor? Or is it the rich businessman na ex-BF din daw ng isang kilala ring female celebrity?

Well, never pa kaming binola o kinuryente ng aming very reliable source kaya’t aabangan natin ang susunod na kabanata. Basta ang importante, masaya na uli si Erich.