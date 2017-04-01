Braso ni Iza Calzado sa magazine cover agaw-eksena

IZA Calzado posted her magazine cover photo noong 2005 with this caption: “Congratulations on your 25th Anniversary @mega_magazine.? My first Mega cover was in 2005 when they made me part of their 10 Most Beautiful. It was such a big deal to be part of such an illustrious list.
“Here is one of my favorite covers, ever, this amazingly styled @mega_magazine cover from June 2009 which we shot at the Ocean Park aquarium in Manila. Shot by @jakeverzosa Styled by Michael Salientes Make up by @tingduque Hair by Jeffrey Aromin aka Beyoncé and story by @gabbylibarios.”
One fan noticed how the picture was obviously photoshopped.
“Baby girl, mukang na over po ang pagka photoshop look at the arms. umaalon alon but still gorgeous,” said one fan.
In-acknowledge naman ito ng star ng A Love To Last and admittedly said, “Totoo din naman. I don’t mind if my arms appear bigger than this, to be honest, because they truly are. They still did a good job with everything else and maybe they just didn’t see this back then.”
