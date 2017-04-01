Galit na netizens inutusan si Pia na hiwalayan agad ang dyowang racer

NOW that the woman who was subjected to blind items as the mother of Marlon Sotckinger’s twins have come out, ano kaya ang reaction ni Pia Wurtzbach?

Model and fitness enthusiast Kit Barraquias, in an interview, her first and last according to her, said that it was indeed Marlon who is the biological father of her twins, 18 years old pa lang daw si Marlon noon nang mabuntis siya.

As we write this ay wala pang reaction sina Marlon at Pia. Pero ilang fans ng beauty queen ang nag-utos kay Miss U na hiwalayan na agad ang binata dahil hindi ito naging honest sa kanya. May nagsabi pa nga na dapat daw sampalin ni Pia ang kanyang boyfriend.

Noong una ay idinaan pa sa blind item ang chika na may anak na si Marlon. When a TV reporter asked

Pia about it, the beauty queen did not FEIGN her surprise about the issue. Sinabi pa niya na baka ibang Marlon yun dahil ang daming Marlons sa universe.