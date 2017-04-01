Mike Tuviera rumesbak sa laiterang fan ni Maine: Wow ate, dapat po ba akong mag-sorry sa ‘yo? By Jun Nardo Bandera

PABORITO ring i-bash ng ilang netizens si direk Mike Tuviera. The last time na na-bash siya ay may kinalaman sa kinita ng Alden Richards-Maine Mendoza movie na “Imagine You & Me”. Sinuportahan naman siya ng AlDub Nation pagdating sa depensa. Ang latest na birada kay direk Mike ay nang banatan siya ng isang netizen dahil siya ang director ng episode ni Maine na “Prinsesa” sa upcoming Lenten drama special ng Eat Bulaga. Tweet ng isang @myukinot, “Too bad she’s under Mike Tuviera. It would have been nice kung si Joel Lamangan para ma experience siya ng magaling na director.” Sagot naman ni @DirekMike, “WowAte. Dapat ba akong mag-apologize sayo? We are assigned projects. Direk Joel was assigned Bossing. Direk Joyce was assigned Alden.” Dumipensa sa kanya ang isang netizen na nagsabing magaling siya. “Naku hindi po. Maraming mas magaling. Mahal ko lang po yung dalawa bilang kapamilya. Kaya masaya po akong katrabaho sila,” tweet ni direk Mike. In fairness naman sa director ng Destined To Be Yours na si Irene Villamor, wala pa naman siyang bayolenteng reaksyon sa pagdidirek niya sa dalawa at sa series.

