Jim Paredes nagkamali nang banggain si Erwin Tulfo, mas dumami pa ang kaaway

NGAYON ay April Fools’ Day, ang araw na nakagawian na ng marami para mamleytaym ng kapwa. Karaniwang ginagawang biro ang pangungutang kunwari ng pera, pero dahil hindi naman ‘yon kalakihan ay wala nang bayaran.

Let our today’s column be another version of poking fun. Trip-trip lang ‘to; ang pikon, talo.

Probably the one of the biggest fools of late is former Apo Hiking Society member Jim Paredes.

Kahanga-hanga na sana ang kanyang unbending principle o idelohiya pero naniniwala kami na kung may kakayahan ang isang taong manlibak ng taong salungat sa kanyang ipinaglalaban, he should also learn to accept bashings thrown his way lock, stock and barrel.

Si Jim ang nasa likod ng panawagang “Suspend Tulfo”, ewan kung “sister appeal” nito ang “Remove Tulfo” na gamit ay ibang pangalan lang. Whatever, layunin nito na patalsikin ang hard-hitting radio commentator na si Erwin Tulfo. Bunsod ito ng ani Jim ay pagbabanta sa kanyang buhay ni Erwin, or inciting the Duterte supporters to cause harm upon him.

Hindi ito maihahalintulad sa chicken-and-egg issue as to which comes first. Obviously, alam ng publiko kung saan nanggagaling ang mga bira ni Erwin laban kay Jim, and this was his uncouth, cocky behavior sa rally sa Edsa.

Nagkataon lang, much to Jim’s surprise, he got more than what he had bargained for, miscalculating the anticipated violent reactions—hindi lang mula kay Erwin—kundi sa marami pang iba.

Without pandering (this he may be totally unaware of), isa si Sir Erwin (tawag namin sa kanya) whose good, “killer” looks are overshadowed by his journalistic brilliance. Birador pero nasa katwiran. Dauntless na wala sa yagbols lang ang katapangan, but rather from the tip of his hair down to his toe nail.

He breathes reason with dignity. Mukhang nagkamali si Jim ng babanggain, not because Sir Erwin is power personified kundi isang mamamahayag na ginagampanan lang ang kanyang tungkulin for the common good.