Trak vs multicab: 11 patay, 4 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Labing isa katao ang nasawi at apat pa ang nasugatan nang magasalpukan ang isang multi-cab at delivery truck sa Botolan, Zambales, Huwebes ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on the spot si Romulo Mantes, driver ng multicab ng Brgy. Brgy Amungan, Iba; at mga sakay niyang sina May Villanueva, Josephine Dorde, Marites Dela Cruz, Evangeline Capistrano, Linda Ruanto, and Kenneth Ivan Capistrano, ayon sa ulat ng Botolan Police. Isinugod naman sa pagamutan ang iba pang sakay ng multicab, pero idineklarang patay sina Rosie Candule, Daniela Dorde, at isang 1-taon-at-11-buwang-gulang na sanggol. Namatay rin sa ospital ang isa pang sakay ng multicab na si Ardin Villanueva, 6, Huwebes ng gabi. Patuloy na nilulunasan sina Francis Matthew Parilla, 4, at Marilyn Vipinosa, 30; pati ang driver ng trak na si Jefferson Viray, 26, at pahinante nitong si Dario Torres, 26. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-2:50 sa bahagi ng National Highway na sakop ng Purok 6, Brgy. Carael. Minamaneho ni Viray ang delivery truck ng Goldilocks bakeshop (XMD-943) patungong timog, nang bigla umanong pumutok ang isa sa mga gulong sa unahan. Doon na umano nawalan ng kontrol sa manibela ang driver, hanggang sa lumipat sa kabilang lane ang trak at masalpok ang barangay multicab na dala ni Mantes. Nakaladkad pa ng trak ang multicab 10 metro palayo sa pinagsalpukan, hanggang sa makanal ang dalawang sasakyan, ayon sa pulisya. (John Roson) – end –

