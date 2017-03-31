Dagdag singil sa kuryente inangalan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dismayado si Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate sa pagpayag ng Energy Regulatory Commission na dagdagan ng 19 sentimos ang singil sa kuryente. Ayon kay Zarate papatong ito sa dagdag na singil dahil sa pagtigil ng operasyon ng Malampaya kaya mas mahal na produktong petrolyo ang gagamitin sa paggawa ng kuryente. Ang 19 sentimos ay stranded cost na mapupunta sa Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management. “Nakakarami na talaga ang ERC sa pinapasang dagdag singil sa kuryente,” ani Zarate na nanawagan ng imbestigasyon sa Kamara de Representantes kaugnay ng mga pagtataas sa singil na pinapayagan ng nabanggit na ahensya sa ilalim ng House Resolution 419. Nagbabala si Zarate ng mga dagdag pang sisingilin sa konsumer dahil sa interim maximum allowable revenue ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines na mula P41.653 bilyon ay itataas sa P43.789 bilyon. Hiniling din ng PSALM sa ERC na payagan silang magtaas ng universal charges. “There is really something fishy about these increases being floated recently,” ani Zarate. Dapat umanong masiguro na tama ang sinisingil sa publiko at hindi ang kita lamang ng mga kompanya ang isinasaalang-alang.

