Pulis na nanuntok sibak Bandera

SIBAK sa puwesto ang isang pulis na nanuntok ng isang inteern sa Tuguegarao City. Sinuntok ni PO3 Vicente Lacambra si Christian Bueno, isang graduating na estudyante ng criminology, na sumasailalim sa police on-the-job trainee, matapos hindi sumunod sa kanyang atas.

Dinala ni Lacambra si Bueno sa police intelligence section at muling sinuntok sa tiyan. Umawat naman ang ibang opisyal.

Nagalit si Lacambra nang dalhin ni Bueno ang kanyang pinapagawang motorsiklo sa kanyang kaklaseng mekaniko, imbes na sundin ang kanyang utos na sa repair shop ito ipagawa.

Tinanggal si Lacambra sa kanyang puwesto sa police intelligence unit at inilipat sa malayong bayan ng Abulug sa hilagang bahagi ng Cagayan.

