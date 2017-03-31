P17.7M super lotto jackpot nakuha sa QC By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isa ang nanalo ng P17.7 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa bola Huwebes ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Bonifacio Ave., Mayon, La Loma, Quezon City. Siya ang nag-iisang nakakuha ng mga numerong 34-45-39-05-04-41. Ang nanalo ay mayroong isang taon para kunin ang kanyang premyo sa main office ng PCSO. Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang isang mananaya na nakakuha ng lima sa anim na lumabas na numero. Nanalo naman ng P1,980 ang 332 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero. Balik naman ang P20 taya ng 8,251 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

