MRT nasira na naman

Muli na namang nagkaaberya ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kaninang umaga.

Ayon sa service status na ipinalabas ng MRT, alas-5:11 ng umaga ng pababain ang mga pasahero sa GMA-Kamuning station south bound. Nagkaroon umano ng technical problem.

Alas-10:33 ng umaga ng muling magka-aberya ang tren na patungong south bound sa Ortigas station.

Kinailangan na muling pababain ang mga pasahero dahil sa technical problem.

Mula noong Marso 24 hanggang kahapon ng tanghali ay 18 beses ng nagkaroon ng problema ang MRT.

Dumating na sa bansa ang mga bagong tren ng MRT pero hindi pa ito nagagamit.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.