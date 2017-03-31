Quantcast

Gabriela dismayado sa love affair ng mga abugado

By

3:32 pm | Friday, March 31st, 2017

alvarez
Dismayado ang Gabriela Women’s partylist sa pagpapalabas umano na ordinaryo at katanggap-tanggap ng pambababae ng mga kongresista.
    Sa pahayag na inilabas nina Gabriela Representatives Emmi de Jesus at Arlene Brosas ipinakikita ng mga pahayag ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang ‘machismo’ na hindi umano dapat para sa isang naglilingkod sa bayan.
    “As defender of women’s rights, we express grave concern as to how Speaker Alvarez flaunts his extramarital affairs as something ordinary and acceptable. It reeks of machismo unbecoming of a public servant, more so of the Speaker of the House of Representatives,” saad ng pahayag.
    Hindi rin umano katanggap-tanggap ang pahayag ni Alvarez na umiintriga sa propesyon ng abugasya.
    “The recent statement made by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on his extramarital affairs and his insinuation that all other lawyers in the country might be disbarred too for such act is a reckless generalization. It casts unnecessary intrigue on the legal profession which is irrelevant to the main issue that Speaker Alvarez is in,” dagdag pa ng lady solons.
    Hinimok din nila ang publiko na tignan ang iba pang isyu bukod sa away ng mga babae sa buhay ni Alvarez at Davao del Norte Rep. Tonyboy Floreindo.
    “The power struggle between Speaker Alvarez and Rep. Floreindo should not be primarily linked to the squabble between their girlfriends. We call on the public to focus on the deeper underlying political and economic motives that are at play in the issue.”
    Naging personal na ang away nina Alvarez at Floriendo at nakakaladkad na sa isyu ang kanilang hay pag-ibig.
30

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1luz 0331
    bandera-1vis 0331
    bandera-1min 0331

Advertisement