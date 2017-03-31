Gabriela dismayado sa love affair ng mga abugado

Dismayado ang Gabriela Women’s partylist sa pagpapalabas umano na ordinaryo at katanggap-tanggap ng pambababae ng mga kongresista.

Sa pahayag na inilabas nina Gabriela Representatives Emmi de Jesus at Arlene Brosas ipinakikita ng mga pahayag ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang ‘machismo’ na hindi umano dapat para sa isang naglilingkod sa bayan.

“As defender of women’s rights, we express grave concern as to how Speaker Alvarez flaunts his extramarital affairs as something ordinary and acceptable. It reeks of machismo unbecoming of a public servant, more so of the Speaker of the House of Representatives,” saad ng pahayag.

Hindi rin umano katanggap-tanggap ang pahayag ni Alvarez na umiintriga sa propesyon ng abugasya.

“The recent statement made by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on his extramarital affairs and his insinuation that all other lawyers in the country might be disbarred too for such act is a reckless generalization. It casts unnecessary intrigue on the legal profession which is irrelevant to the main issue that Speaker Alvarez is in,” dagdag pa ng lady solons.

Hinimok din nila ang publiko na tignan ang iba pang isyu bukod sa away ng mga babae sa buhay ni Alvarez at Davao del Norte Rep. Tonyboy Floreindo.

“The power struggle between Speaker Alvarez and Rep. Floreindo should not be primarily linked to the squabble between their girlfriends. We call on the public to focus on the deeper underlying political and economic motives that are at play in the issue.”

Naging personal na ang away nina Alvarez at Floriendo at nakakaladkad na sa isyu ang kanilang hay pag-ibig.

30