10 rebelde, 2 kawal patay sa engkuwentro sa Quezon By John Roson Bandera

Sampung kasapi ng New People’s Army ang pinaniniwalaang nasawi nang makasagupa ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa Gen. Nakar, Quezon kamakalawa ng hapon. Ayon kay Lt. Col. Randolph Cabangbang, Army 80th Infantry Battalion commander, dalawang tauhan niya ang nasawi rin at dalawa pa ang nasugatan sa bakbakan, na tumagal nang mahigit dalawang oras. Nasawi sina Sgt. Nelson Zamora at Sgt. Bernard Rosete, habang sugatan sina Sgt. Franklin Peralta at Cpl. Ruben Pauig, ayon sa militar. “Reports from sources state that 10 (rebels) were also killed, including two women,” sabi ni Cabangbang nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Nakasagupa ng 80th IB ang aabot sa 30 kasapi ng NPA Narciso Antazo Aramil Command sa Sitio Pahimuan, Brgy. Lumutan, dakong alas-2, aniya. Nagsasagawa ng combat patrol ang mga kawal nang matunugan ang presensya ng mga armado, at naengkuwentro ang mga rebelde, ani Cabangbang, sabay dagdag na tumagal ang bakbakan hanggang alas-4:30. “Meeting engagement ang nangyari. Kami mayroong dalawang patay at dalawang wounded, tapos may reports na marami silang (NPA) patay,” aniya. Sinusuyod pa ng mga sundalo at K9 dogs ang mga lugar na malapit sa pinangyarihan para matunton kung saan dinala ang mga nasawi’t nasugatang rebelde, ayon kay Cabangbang. Nakarekober na ang mga kawal ng grenade rifle, mga bala, at basyo sa pinuwestuhan ng mga rebelde, aniya.

