Kilalang male celebrity nabuking ang kabaklaan sa ibang bansa By Ambet Nabus Bandera

HMMMM, gaano naman kay ka-true ang tsismis na isinama o pinasunod ng isang may pangalan na ngayong aktor ang kanyang “personal assistant” sa abroad kung saan ginawa ang kanyang latest project? Ibinahagi ng aming source na kunwaring naunang lumipad si aktor patungong ibang bansa kasama ang mga totoo nitong katrabaho. But after a day or two nga ay nagulat na lang ang mga katrabaho nito nang biglang sa tinutuluyan nilang hotel-resort ay nandoon na ang pamilyar face na madalas nilang makitang kasama ni aktor. Yes, lalaki rin ang sumunod sa aktor na ipinakilala nitong kaibigan at assistant. Matagal nang pinagdududahan ang sexual preference ni aktor lalo pa’t wala namang gustong maniwala sa pagkakaroon niya ng ka-loveteam. Hmmmm, may bago? Ha-hahahaha!

