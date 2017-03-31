Iza gustong makipag-dialogue sa MTRCB para maipalabas ang ‘Bliss’ sa Pinas

PINALAGAN ni Iza Calzado ang X rating na ibinigay ng MTRCB sa indie film niyang “Bliss.”

“I understand where they are coming from because there is nudity, there is violence, there is blood, there is cursing. However, I also have a few questions. How come a foreign film is allowed to be shown here, perhaps not the exact same components, let’s say ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’.

“I saw that here, Why was it shown? It tackles only love and S & M. Our film, I would like to think tackles a little more than that, not just abuse in the society. It is supposed to wake you up to what people go through at the cycle of abuse in their life,” say ni Iza sa blogcon ng A Love To Last.

“These images that we will show you, they are not intended to arouse you. They are intended to disturb you. It’s supposed to make you think,” dagdag pa niya.

Willing makipag-dialogue si Iza sa mga taga-MTRCB. Ang feeling niya, makukuha sa magandang usapan ang fate ng movie.

Anyway, happy si Iza dahil inaabangan ng marami ang pagbabalik ng Grace Noble character niya sa A Love To Last.

“Siyempre, nakakataba ng puso that they feel that way,” she mused.

“Kinailangan kasi talaga na mag-step back ang character ko, eh, to strengthen the love of Anton and Andeng. Kasi kung nandoon ako, si Andeng talaga parang mahihirapan siyang ma-in love kay Anton kung nandoon ako. But now, kailangan na ring magbalik ni Grace to give the story more layers.

“Tapos na ‘yung kanilang honeymoon. Sinet-up talaga ang story so when that happens it really crumbles. Siyempre kailangan kapitan muna sila (Anton and Andeng),” paliwanag pa ng aktres.