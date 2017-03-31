Pepito Manaloto ni Bitoy sa GMA patuloy na humahataw sa rating Bandera

SISIMULAN ng GMA comedy programs na Pepito Manaloto at Tsuperhero ang Abril ng mas pinasaya at good vibes na weekend ngayong Sabado at Linggo. Fully-loaded na katatawanan at entertainment ang dala ng masayang pamilya ni Pepito Manaloto kasama ang celebrity guests na sina Cai Cortez at Ina Raymundo sa pagpapatuloy ng kanilang summer getaway sa Quezon province. Ano kaya ang kanilang pinakabagong adventure? In fairness naman sa sitcom nina Michael V at Manilyn Reynes, nananatili pa rin itong number one tuwing weekend. Hindi lang kasi basta comedy show ang PM, isa rin itong infotainment program dahil sa mga ibinabahaging tips tungkol sa buhay-buhay. Samantala, isang bagong creature naman ang makakasagupa ni Tsuperhero sa pagbisita ng Kapuso stars na sina Jake Vargas, Arthur Solinap at Gardo Versoza. Matalo kaya ng Pinoy superhero ang pinakabago niyang kalaban? Wag palampasin ang isa na namang jam-packed sa saya na episodes ng Pepito Manaloto ngayong Sabado at Tsuperhero ngayong Linggo pagkatapos ng 24 Oras Weekend sa GMA.

