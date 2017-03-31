Music hero champion bibigyan ng mga bonggang proyekto ng Eat Bulaga

PAGKATAPOS ng halos walong buwan ng pakikipag-showdown, nagwagi ang 17-anyos na si Blaster Silonga sa Music Hero: Battle of the Champions ng Eat Bulaga noong Sabado.

Nanalo si Blaster, ang Electric Guitar champion ng Marikina City, laban sa pito pang finalists para sa titulong Ultimate Music Hero. Nanalo ang bagets ng P500,000.

Tumakbo ang Music Hero sa Eat Bulaga mula noong August, bilang isang music competition. Ngunit imbes na mga singers, binigyan naman ng Eat Bulaga ang mga instrumentalists ng chance para mag-shine. Mga musikero 19 years old pababa ang naglaban-laban base sa kanilang mga instrumentong tinutugtog.

Sa huli, walo ang naiwan para sa grand finals: Blaster (Electric Guitar Hero), Joaquin Rodrigo (Ultimate Drums Hero), Josh Espinosa (Ultimate Saxophone Hero), Zild Benitez (Ulitmate Bass Guitar), Brian Feliciano (Ultimate Flute Hero), Radlee Lacquian (Ultimate Acoustic Guitar Hero), Jim Tan (Ultimate Keyboards Hero), and Dominique Casacop (Ultimate Violin Hero).

“Masaya saka humbled. Hindi ko inakala na mananalo ako. Alam kong competition ito and kailangan kong galingan, pero hindi ko na inisip na kailangan manalo ako. Wala na po yun. Ang inisip ko na lang is to enjoy and to play my music,” ayon kay Blaster.

Para mapanalunan ang titulo, kinailangang magwagi ni Blaster sa dalawang rounds ng kompetisyon: ang band round, kung saan tinugto ni Blaster kasama nina Joaquin, Josh, at Zild ang “Locked Out of Heaven” ni Bruno Mars; at ang solo round, kung saan tinugtog niya ang “If I Ain’t Got You” ni Alicia Keys.

“Maganda talaga yung message ng kanta. Favorite ko yung kanta na yun, bata pa lang ako noon. Ang lakas ng dating sa akin. Yung ‘If I Ain’t Got You,’ kay Lord ko po kinakanta yan. Kahit anong meron ako ngayon, if I ain’t got you wala rin,” sabi ni Blaster.

Sina Michael Jackson, John Mayer, at mga gitarista na sina Eric Clapton at Paul Gilbert ang kanyang musical idols, “Dati, gusto ko maging gitarista. Lately, na-realize ko na iba yung gitarista sa musikero. Pag gitarista ka lang, marunong ka maggitara. Pero iba yung nasa kaluluwa mo yung music. Gusto ko marunong ako mag gitara pero naiintindihan ko rin kung paano gumana yung drums, yung bass,” sabi ni Blaster.

Ayon kay Jenny Ferre, senior vice-president for creatives and operations of TAPE, matagal na niya gustong gumawa ng segment sa Eat Bulaga na magpapakita sa talento ng Pinoy sa musika bukod sa pagkanta.

“Nobody has really paid attention to the genius of the Filipino musician,” aniya. “Natakot kami noong una na baka walang batang magaling. Surprisingly, marami pala. It was a gamble. So ngayon, nalaman natin na ang talent natin hindi lang pala singing.”

Maraming plano ang Eat Bulaga para kay Blaster at sa iba pang finalists ng Music Hero.

“We have big plans for them. Medyo malaking pangarap, subukan natin, pero baka sila ang mag-redefine ng music of the millennials right now,” sabi ni Ferre. “Ang dream namin, to see among them a new breed of musical directors, the best drummers in town. Essentially, we would want them to be the youngest, coolest band in the country.”