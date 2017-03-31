Pelikula ni Iza rated-x; mga producer umapela sa MTRCB



MAINIT na usapin ngayon ang pagbibigay ng X rating ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board sa pelikula ni Iza Calzado na “Bliss” ng Tuko Film Production, Buchi Boy Entertainment at Articulo Uno Productions o TBA na nakatakda sanang ipalabas sa mga sinehan ngayong Mayo.

Hindi napigilang mag-post ang manager ni Iza na si Noel Ferrer sa kanyang social media account tungkol sa isyu. Aniya, “THIS JUST IN: BLISS (the new film of award-winning director Jerrold Tarog after “Heneral Luna” – which won for Miss Iza Calzado the Best Performer Award) JUST GOT AN X RATING FROM THE MTRCB.

“IT WILL BE SO UNFORTUNATE & SUCH A WASTE IF A FILM THAT EARNED RAVE REVIEWS AND INTERNATIONAL HONORS IN THE OSAKA ASIAN FESTIVAL WON’T BE ALLOWED TO BE SCREENED TO THE FILIPINOS IN ITS INTEGRAL VERSION. Time to unite dear filmmakers and film audiences. We have to experience BLISS in the Philippines. #BLISS#RatedXbytheMTRCB #FilmmakersandAudiencesUnite.”

Ang “Bliss” na mula sa direksyon ni Jerrold Tarrog ang nagbigay ng karangalan kay Iza bilang Best Actress (Yakushi Pearl Award) sa nakaraang 2017 Osaka Film Festival sa Japan noong Marso 11.

Sa panayam ni TV Patrol/Bandila correspondent MJ Felipe kay MTRCB Chairperson Rachel Arenas, binigyan ng dalawang X rating at R-18 ng tatlong board member na nag-review ang pelikula dahil sa explicit nudity at gory scenes o masyadong bayolente ang mga eksena kaya unfit daw ito for public exhibition.

Nasabi rin ni Ms. Arenas na may apela ang producers para muling i-evaluate ang pelikula. Sa ginanap na blog conference ni Iza para sa A Love To Last ay naglabas siya ng hinaing sa nasabing ahensiya.

“Mawalang galang lang po sa MTRCB, nais kong lang pong maliwanagan kung ano ‘yung standards natin ng X na pelikula.

“Bakit yung ibang mga foreign films na mas grabe pa ang mga eksena puwedeng maipalabas sa atin, at ang ‘Bliss’ hindi puwede?

“Hindi naman po porn ang pelikula namin. Sana kapag napalabas ang pelikula, tayo ang humusga.”