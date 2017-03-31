Andrea, Megan tuloy ang patalbugan sa Full House Tonight; Super Tekla, Regine may pa-Titanic

NGAYONG Sabado sa Full House Tonight, experience music and comedy like no other. Expect the unexpected.

Joining the full force team of FHT are prime actress Andrea Torres and Miss World Megan Young. Siguradong hindi n’yo kakayanin ang mga nakakalokang eksena ng dalawang Kapuso stars as they join the craziest tropa on TV.

Bukod diyan, may baon ding pasabog ang afternoon prime jester na si Super Tekla as he livens up the stage and makes you sink into laughter like the Titanic, in an iconic song number with Asia’s Songbird Ms. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

In the runway, Sinon “Rogelia” Loresca continues to add vibrant colors to the show. And surprising us with her comic skills, actress/TV host Donita Rose face to face with her copycat, Donita Nose.

Lahat yan mapapanood sa Full House Tonight ngayong Saturday night after Magpakailanman sa GMA lang.