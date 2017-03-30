3 drug suspect patay, 8 dakip sa Bulacan By John Roson Bandera

Tatlong drug suspect ang napatay at walo ang naaresto sa magkakahiwalay na buy-bust operation sa Bulacan mula Miyerkules ng hapon hanggang Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Pinakahuling napatay si Russel Lariosa, na nanlaban umano sa mga operatiba sa Brgy. Lugam, Malolos City, alas-2:15 ng umaga, ayon sa ulat ng Bulacan provincial police. Nakuhaan si Lariosa ng isang kalibre-.38 baril na may dalawang basyo’t dalawang bala at pitong sachet ng hinihinalang shabu. Wala pa isang oras bago iyon, dakong ala-1:20, napatay naman ang isang alyas “Barok” sa Diversion Road, Brgy., Sto. Cristo, doon pa rin sa Malolos. Nakuha sa suspek ng isang kalibre-.38 baril na may tatlong basyo, anim na sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, isang motorsiklo, at ang buy-bust money. Dakong alas-10:20 ng gabi Miyerkules, napatay din sa buy-bust ang isang alyas “Tulok” sa Brgy. Lawa, Meycauayan City. Nakuhaan ang suspek ng kalibre-.38 baril at tatlong sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, ayon sa pulisya. Samantala, walong iba pang drug suspect at 16 pang sachet ng hinihinalang shabu ang nasamsam sa mga buy-bust operation sa San Jose del Monte City, Bulakan, at Plaridel mula Miyerkules ng hapon hanggang gabi, ayon sa pulisya.

