Maymay may sorpresa sa fans; gagawa na ng sariling album? Bandera

MUKHANG matutupad na rin ng Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 Big Winner na si Maymay Entrata ang isa sa matagal na niyang pangarap: ang maging singer-composer. Sa isang maikling video kasi na ipinost ni Star Music executive Roxy Liquigan sa Instagram, mapapanood si Maymay na ka-meeting ang nasabing record label at ang record producer-composer na si Jonathan Manalo. Nang tinanong si Maymay kung bakit siya nasa opisina ng Star Music sinabi nitong may meeting nga siya and she’s working on something na kailangang abangan ng kanyang fans. Tawa nga nang tawa ang dalaga na tila hindi pa rin makapaniwala na magkakaroon na siya ng album. Tinawag pa ngang “bagong birit queen” ni Roxy Liquigan si Maymay.

