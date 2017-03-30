Kathryn mas sweet, open sa kanyang emosyon dahil kay Daniel By Ervin Santiago Bandera

INAMIN ni Kapamilya Drama Princess Kathryn Bernardo na mas sweet at mas naging affectionate siya ngayon sa mga mahal niya sa buhay – at yan ay dahil daw kay Daniel Padilla. Sa presscon kanina ng latest movie ng KathNiel, ang “Can’t Help Falling In Love” under Star Cinema, sinabi ni Kathryn na hindi siya masyadong expressive sa feelings at emosyon niya. Ngunit nang makilala at maging close sila ni Daniel, nakuha nito ang mga magagandang qualities ng binata. “Alam n’yo po, hindi ako sweet na tao pero nagiging sweet ako dahil naiimpluwensyahan niya (Daniel) ako,” chika ng dalaga sa media conference ng “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” In fairness, ibang-iba ang aura ngayon nina Kathryn at Daniel, kitang-kita ko sa mga itsura nila ang tunay na kaligayahan. Tingin ng ilang members ng press ay nag-mature na ang rumored couple pagdating sa kanilang personal lives. Alam mong seryoso na sila kung anuman ang meron sila ngayon at handa nang harapin ang mas matitindi pang challenges sa kanilang buhay. Ang latest offering ng Star Cinema ay idinirek ni Mae Cruz Alviar at showing na sa April 15.

