Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes wagi sa Game 1 ng PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals

LUMAPIT ang Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes sa pag-uwi sa kauna-unahang korona sa PBA D-League matapos manaig kontra Racal Tile Masters, 93-85, sa Game 1 ng 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup best-of-three Finals Huwebes sa Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City. Gumawa si Jason Perkins ng 28 puntos para pamunuan ang Hawkeyes na mangangailangan na lamang manalo sa Game 2 sa Lunes para iuwi ang unang titulo sa liga. Pinangunahan naman ni Rey Nambatac ang Tile Masters sa ginawang 23 puntos.

