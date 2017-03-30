Duterte bumanat muli sa media Bandera

BINANATAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang media partikular ang Philippine Daily Inquirer at ABS-CBN matapos maisapubliko ang paggamit niya oxygen concentrator habang siya ay natutulog.

Sa kanyang talumpati sa Malacanang, tinawag pang bastos ni Duterte ang Inquirer at ABS-CBN, bukod pa sa ginawang pagmumura ng pangulo.

“If you ask me that I’m very happy to be President, s*** I’m not, nagsisi ako. Kasi may mga press pala na p****** i** na walang alam kung hindi kasinungalingan. Ano ako, I do not need this at the time of my life. I’m 72. Marami pa kayong speculations diyan na mga may sakit ako na—bakit ang lolo mo hindi namatay? g*** talaga itong mga p******* i**,” sabi Duterte.

Nadiskubre ang paggamit ni Duterte ng oxygen concentrator matapos makuhaan ito ng litrato matapos ipalabas ang mga kuha ng larawan kaugnay ng pagbisita ng mga apo ng presidente para siya batiin sa kanyang ika-72 kaarawan noong Marso 28. Makikita kuha ng mga litrato ng mister ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na si Manases Carpio ang isang oxygen concentrator sa tabi ng kama ni Duterte sa kanyang bahay sa Matina, Davao City.

Kinumpirma naman ni Duterte ang paggamit ng oxygen concentrator.

