Alvarez inaming may GF, hindi nababahala sa kasong  disbarment

INAMIN ni Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na may girlfriend nga siya, kasabay ng pasasabing handa niyang harapin ang kasong disbarment na ihahain laban sa kanya dahil sa pagkakaroon ng karelasyon sa kabila ng pagiging kasal. Kinumpirma ni Alvarez ang relasyon nila ng isang Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio, na nakaaway naman ng ka-live in ni Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo, Jr. na si Cathy Binag. Ang away umano ng mga girlfriend ang pinagmulan ng away ng dalawang mambabatas na naging dahilan para kasuhan ni Alvarez si Floirendo sa Office of the Ombudsman. “Diyos ko naman. Kayo naman, sino bang walang girlfriend? ” sabi ni Alvarez. Idinagdag ni Alvarez na hindi na rin sila nag-uusap ng kanyang misis na si Emelita Alvarez. “Matagal na po kaming hindi nag-uusap, sa totoo lang,” sabi ni Alvarez. Hindi naman sinabi ni Alvarez kung ilang taon na ang relasyon nila ng girlfriend. “Yan ang secret,” sbi ni Alvarez. Iginiit ni Alvarez na hindi siya nababahala sa posibleng kaso ng disbarment laban sa kanya. “Baka walang matirang abogado,” ayon pa kay Alvarez.

