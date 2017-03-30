Ka-live in ni Floirendo sinabing mababaw ang rason ng pang-aaway ni Speaker

NAGSALITA na ang ka-live in ni Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo, Jr. na si Cathy Binag, hinggil sa umano’y away nila ng girlfriend ni Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez.

Ito ang pinakahuli sa serye ng mga intriga kaugnay sa pribadong buhay ng dalawang mambabatas na naging pampubliko matapos maging dahilan ang away ng dalawang babae sa pagsasampa ni Alvarez ng kasong graft laban kay Floirendo.

Binatikos ni Binag si Alvarez sa pagiging mababaw.

“I find it petty for some matured men to be burning bridges of friendship over a girls’ spat,” sabi ni Binag.

Kinumpirma ni Binag na nakaaway niya ang girlfriend ni Alvarez na si Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio matapos ang isinagawang Masskara Festival sa Bacolod City noong isang linggo kung saan “things spiraled out of control and one thing led to another.”

Nagsigawan umano ang dalawang babae.

“The unfurling of events that dragged my name is unfortunate. Let me make it clear that my earlier statement that the problem between my partner, Rep. Tonyboy Floirendo Jr., and his erstwhile friend Speaker Bebot Alvarez started with me and the Speaker’s girlfriend, Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio, is true,” sabi ni Binag.

Idinagdag ni Binag na hindi naman niya inakala na kakasuhan ni Alvarez si Floirendo sa Ombudsman dahil sa away-babae.

“It’s true that I had an altercation with Miss Vicencio during the opening of the Maskara Festival in Bacolod late last year. From then on, things spiraled out of control and one thing led to another. But let me just make it clear that as to whether the incident with Miss Vicencio is correlated with the Speaker’s filing of case against my partner is beyond me,” ayon pa kay Binag.

Idinagdag ni Binag na may mas malalim na rason sa ginawa ni Alvarez.

“It boils down to… greed for wealth, power and influence,” sabi ni Binag.

Isa si Floirendo sa mga nagbigay ng pondo para sa kandidatura ni Pangulong Duterte noong nakaraang eleksiyon.

Itinanggi naman ni Floirendo na siya ang utak ng pagkilos para mapatalsik si Alvarez bilang Speaker.