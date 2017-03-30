Palasyo minaliit ang supplemental impeachment vs Duterte Bandera

MINALIIT ng Palasyo ang supplemental impeachment complaint na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano laban kay Pangulong Duterte. “Its nonsense geared for propaganda and publicity for himself,” sabi ni Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo. Ito’y matapos isumite ni Alejano ang supplemental impeachment complaint laban kay Duterte kaugnay ng kanyang polisiya sa West Philippine Sea, Panatag Shoal, at Benham Rise kung saan pinapaboran niya umano ang China. “It may even be deemed to be a second impeachment complaint which is a prohibited complaint under the one year prohibition limiting the filing to only one complaint in a year,” giit ni Panelo. Unang inihain ni Alejano ang unang impeachment laban kay Duterte noong Marso 16 matapos umanong suhulan ang mga miyembro ng vigilante na Davao Death Squad para patayin ang mga pusher at user nang siya pa ang mayor ng Davao City sa harap ng kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga.

