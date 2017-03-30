Muntinlupa Crime Lab chief arestado sa shabu session Bandera, Inquirer

HULI sa aktong bumabatak ng shabu ang isang opisyal ng PNP Crime Laboratory sa Alabang, Muntinlupa Huwebes ng umaga sa Las Pinas. Kinilala ang inaresto na si Supt. Lito Cabamongan. Hinuli si Cabamongan ng pulisya matapos makatanggap ng tip na may ginagawang pot session sa Everlasting Homes sa Barangay Talon IV alas-5:30 ng madaling araw. Dakma rin ang kasama ni Cabamongan na si Nedy Sabdao, 44. Nasamsam sa mga suspek ang tatlong empty sachets na may residue ng hinihinalang shabu, disposable lighter at rolled aluminum foil. As of posting, patungo na si PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa sa Las Piñas City Police Station kung saan kasalukuyang naka-detain ang opisyal. Nahaharap sa kasong violation of Sections 13, 14 and 15 of the Republic Act no. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 ang inihahanda sa opisyal ng PNP at kasama nito.

